Cardi B Wants Tasha K Banned From Discussing Her Family Forever

Cardi B is going after Tasha K for repeatedly violating their settlement agreement by discussing Offset and Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B is taking legal action to shut down what she calls a relentless pattern of harassment by blogger Tasha K, who keeps violating the terms of their settlement agreement by discussing her personal relationships on social media and podcasts.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper claims Tasha’s been running a calculated campaign targeting her and her family through coded commentary designed to reach her million-plus followers.

Every time Cardi’s legal team sends a cease-and-desist notice, Tasha deletes the offending post and immediately uploads something new, creating an exhausting cycle that’s got the rapper fed up.

The core issue here is that Tasha owes Cardi $4 million from their 2022 defamation settlement, and she’s supposed to be following an NDA as part of the bankruptcy plan they agreed to.

Instead, Cardi’s claiming at least 25 separate violations already. Tasha’s been regularly posting about Offset, including commentary this week after he got shot at a Florida casino.

She’s also been discussing Cardi’s past relationship with Stefon Diggs on her podcast, which directly violates the agreement they reached.

What makes this different from typical celebrity drama is the legal precision behind it. Cardi’s not just asking the judge to tell Tasha to stop.

She’s requesting sanctions for every future violation, essentially asking the court to make an example out of her and impose financial penalties each time she breaks the NDA.

She also wants an immediate court order preventing Tasha from mentioning her, Offset, or any of her family members on any platform whatsoever.

The rapper’s basically saying this cat-and-mouse game needs to end permanently, and she’s willing to let the courts enforce it.

Tasha’s been in financial trouble since losing the original defamation case, filing for bankruptcy and struggling to meet payment obligations.

She’s been ordered to sit for financial examinations and has even launched a GoFundMe to help cover what she owes.

The latest court filing suggests Cardi’s patience has officially run out, and she’s ready to use every legal tool available to enforce the settlement terms.