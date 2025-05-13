Cassie Claims “Freak Offs” Became Her Job For Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Cassie revealed in court that sex acts with Diddy consumed so much of her time that they replaced her music career entirely during their relationship.

Cassie told a federal courtroom Tuesday (May 13) in New York that participating in sex acts orchestrated by Diddy became so consuming that it replaced her music career during her time under contract with the Hip-Hop mogul.

The 38-year-old singer, born Cassandra Ventura, took the stand as a prosecution witness in the federal case against Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Her testimony painted a disturbing picture of her relationship with the 55-year-old music executive, which began after she signed a 10-album deal with Bad Boy Records in 2006. Only one album was ever released.

“The freak offs became a job,” Cassie said under oath. “There was no time to do anything else but do them, then try to recover.”

When asked how long these encounters consumed, she replied, “The longest was four days, significant periods of time.” Ventura said she wrote “hundreds” of songs during her time with Diddy, but most were never made public.

“Some got leaked on the Internet. Some on mix tapes,” Cassie said, revealing that aside from her debut, Cassie, the other nine were never released and she was never paid for recording them.

The courtroom also heard Ventura describe the emotional and physical toll of her relationship with Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

Her testimony comes as federal prosecutors build their case against Combs, who has denied all allegations and maintains his innocence.

The charges stem from a broader investigation into alleged abuse and exploitation tied to Diddy’s business and personal dealings.

After more than ten years together, the couple officially ended their relationship in 2018.