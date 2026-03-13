Cassie Shares First Photo Of Baby With Alex Fine After Diddy Drama

Cassie Ventura shared the first photograph of her baby boy in a touching birthday tribute to her husband, Alex Fine.

Cassie Ventura marked her husband’s birthday with a tender moment that gave the world its first glimpse of their newborn son on Thursday.

The 39-year-old singer posted a black-and-white photo to her Instagram Story showing Alex Fine cradling their baby boy, with a red heart emoji covering the infant’s face.

She captioned the image with a simple yet heartfelt message to her personal trainer husband.

“I love you Best Friend,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Happy Birthday.”

The couple welcomed their third child together back in late May 2025, roughly ten months before this birthday tribute.

Fine turned 33 on March 12, and Cassie chose this occasion to finally let followers see their son for the first time. The baby’s name remains under wraps, a detail the couple has kept private since his arrival.

IMAGE

Cassie and Fine have two other children together, daughters Frankie, who is five years old and Sunny, who is four.

The couple tied the knot in August 2019 after meeting when Fine was working as her personal trainer. They’ve been together since 2018 and went public with their relationship that December.

The timing of this photo release carries particular weight, given what Cassie endured almost a year before giving birth.

In May 2025, while eight months pregnant, she took the stand in the federal trial against her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

During her testimony, she detailed years of control, violence, and manipulation within their relationship.

Cassie spoke about being forced into situations against her will and experiencing both physical and emotional abuse during her time with the music mogul.

Diddy was later convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution and received a 50-month prison sentence in October 2025 following his July verdict.

He was acquitted of the most serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Despite the trauma of testifying while carrying her son, Cassie has moved forward with her life alongside Fine.

The couple appears focused on their growing family and building their future together away from the spotlight. This first photo of their baby boy represents a moment of joy and normalcy for the singer, who has worked to rebuild her life after the highly publicized trial.