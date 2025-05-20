Cassie Ventura’s Mom Took Out Loan To Pay Off Diddy Over Sex Tape Threat

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura’s mom testified that she borrowed $20,000 to protect her daughter, Cassie, from Diddy’s threats involving an explicit video.

Regina Ventura told a federal courtroom Tuesday (May 20) that she took out a loan to pay Diddy $20,000 after he allegedly threatened to release a sex tape of her daughter, Cassie Ventura.

Regina said Diddy wanted to retaliate against her daughter and rapper Kid Cudi in testimony that added a deeply personal layer to the growing list of accusations against the Hip-Hop mogul.

Ventura said she had to borrow the money “for my daughter’s safety” to pay off the billionaire mogul to prevent the release of explicit material.

Regina Ventura, testifying as a prosecution witness in Diddy’s ongoing federal case, described a disturbing pattern of abuse and control that mirrored her daughter’s earlier testimony.

Diddy is facing multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Regina Ventura said she first met Diddy in 2006 when her daughter signed to his label, Bad Boy Records. “He was her boss. Then they started dating. They moved to LA,” she said.

The most harrowing moment of Ventura’s testimony came when federal prosecutors asked her to read a message from December 2011.

“She said Sean Combs threatened to release a sex tape and go after her and Mr. Mescudi,” Ventura told the court.

When asked how she reacted, Regina Ventura didn’t hold back. “It made me sick. Sean Combs demanded $20,000, he said to recoup losses due to Mr. Mescudi, from my husband and myself.”

Prosecutors then directed her to a binder containing photographs. “These are the photos I took of my daughter’s bruises, from Sean Combs,” Ventura said.

Her testimony supports what Cassie told the court last week—that Diddy recorded their sexual encounters and used them as “blackmail materials” to keep her compliant throughout their relationship, which lasted from 2006 to 2018.