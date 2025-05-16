Chris Brown Held In Custody—Denied Bail After Brutal Nightclub Assault Charge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown was ordered held in custody without bail following a GBH charge tied to a 2023 nightclub incident in London.

Chris Brown was denied bail by a Manchester judge on Friday morning (May 16) and ordered to remain in custody following a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent stemming from an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub.

The 36-year-old singer appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, where authorities confirmed he will stay behind bars until his next hearing on June 13.

The charge is tied to a February 19, 2023, incident at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square, where Brown is accused of assaulting music producer Abe Diaw.

Brown was arrested in the early hours of Thursday (May 15) at a hotel in Manchester.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed, “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday (15 May) on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023.”

Chris Brown Faces Assault Lawsuit

Diaw alleged that Brown struck him repeatedly with a bottle before continuing the assault once he was on the floor. “He hit me on the head two or three times… My knee also gave out,” Diaw told The Sun, adding that he required hospitalization after the encounter.

In a civil lawsuit filed by Diaw, he claimed Brown “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” by “smashing his head with the bottle and continued to ruthlessly stomp on him as he lay unconscious on the nightclub floor.”

Surveillance footage from inside the venue reportedly captured the incident and has been obtained by police.

Brown now faces one count of grievous bodily harm under section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. His legal team has not issued a statement.

The Crown Prosecution Service said, “Criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday (June 13).