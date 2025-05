Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown was arrested in England over a 2023 nightclub incident that allegedly left a music producer hospitalized with severe injuries.

Chris Brown was arrested Tuesday (May 15) at Manchester Airport in the U.K. in connection with a 2023 nightclub assault that allegedly left a music producer seriously injured.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Brown was taken into custody after flying into the U.K. for his ‘Breezy Bowl XX’ tour, per The Sun.

Officers traveled from London to Manchester to make the arrest at a luxury hotel where the singer was staying.

The arrest stems from an alleged altercation at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, in February 2023.

Music producer Abe Diaw claims Brown struck him repeatedly with a bottle of Don Julio 1942, calling each hit “a crushing blow,” before allegedly stomping on him while he was unconscious.

Diaw was hospitalized with head trauma and torn ligaments.

The incident was classified as causing “grievous bodily harm,” according to police.

Diaw has since filed a $16 million lawsuit against Brown, alleging long-term physical and financial damage. The complaint also claims the club’s surveillance footage captured the alleged attack.

Diaw claims he’s known Chris Brown for over seven years and can positively identify him in the video. According to the producer, Brown was considered a fugitive in the U.K. due to the alleged incident.

Diaw claims he thought Brown was coming in for a hug when he approached with the bottle. He sued the singer for damages, citing severe emotional distress, trauma, and potentially permanent injuries.

Brown has not publicly commented on the arrest or the lawsuit as of Tuesday (May 15).