Chrisean Rock Punches Woman On Red Carpet Days After Pregnancy Reveal 

Chrisean Rock got into yet another fight just two days after announcing she is pregnant with Blueface’s baby.

Chrisean Rock was involved in another violent altercation during the premiere of her new reality show on Sunday night.

Despite announcing her pregnancy just days ago, the 22-year-old proved she’s still down to fight, no matter the setting. While her co-stars on the debut season of “Baddies West” posed for the cameras alongside her, Chrisean Rock had other ideas.

Footage from the red carpet shows the moment the troubled reality TV starlet leaned over a security guard to pop another woman. The woman is off camera, but fans online say she is Chrisean Rock’s former stylist.

Chrisean appears to show no remorse after the punch, taunting the woman as security ushers her out of view. Check out the clip below.

Pregnant Chrisean punches old stylist at the #BaddiesWest premiere.



Is this Blueface's fault as well?

On Friday night (Jan. 20), Chrisean announced she was pregnant with her boyfriend Blueface’s baby and would be keeping it.

Oh wow Chrisean Rock is pregnant !!

However, the “Thotiana” rapper hopped on Twitter shortly after the announcement to deny the child was his.

“To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done,” Blueface tweeted after Chrisean’s announcement. “It’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine.”

Blueface added in a follow-up tweet: “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

However, just hours later Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle, this time with multiple women. According to TMZ, Rock turned up unannounced to Blueface’s birthday party. A brawl erupted after she tried to get him to leave with her.