Claressa Shields Blasts Tasha K For Spreading Lies About Her

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Claressa Shields launched a scathing attack on blogger Tasha K, accusing her of spreading lies and using controversy for clout.

Claressa Shields unleashed a verbal assault against blogger Tasha K over claims the media personality spread false information about her personal life.

The multi-champion boxer expressed frustration during a heated rant, targeting Tasha K’s journalistic practices and financial troubles.

The 30-year-old athlete referenced an interview Tasha K conducted with her unnamed cousin, in which the cousin allegedly spread lies about Shields.

“Respond to Tasha K’s bald-headed a_s_ for what?! For what?” Shields said during her outburst. “Like, all y’all do is lie. I’ll respond to y’all when you b###### tell the truth tell the truth about what’s really going on.”

Shields continued her criticism by questioning Tasha K’s motivations and financial stability in the media landscape. The boxer suggested the blogger uses controversy to maintain relevance and generate income from her platform.

“Nobody wanna tell the truth… they all want clout. And they broke! Tasha K, all she wanna do is just keep using her platform to talk about whatever is hot because she want to get some clout,” Shields stated.

The boxer then delivered a pointed reference to Tasha K’s legal troubles with Cardi B, claiming financial desperation drives the blogger’s content choices. Shields suggested targeting Tasha K specifically because she needs revenue from her YouTube channel.

“She don’t get paid from that raggedy ass YouTube channel because she owe Cardi B $4 million,” Shields declared during her rant.

The reference points to Tasha K’s 2022 defamation lawsuit loss to the Bronx rapper, which resulted in a $3.9 million judgment.

Court documents show Tasha K agreed to pay Cardi B $1.2 million over five years and must provide quarterly financial records.

Shields concluded her statements by claiming that Tasha K previously supported her relationship with rapper Papoose, but later changed her stance.

The boxer suggested the blogger’s inconsistent coverage reflects her opportunistic approach to content creation.