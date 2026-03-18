Claressa Shields Celebrates Her Birthday With Love Song For Papoose After 50 Cent’s Accusations

Claressa Shields dropped a birthday love song for Papoose days after 50 Cent accused her of cheating.

Claressa Shields dropped a 45-second R&B love song for Papoose on her 31st birthday, March 17, and the internet’s reaction was split straight down the middle between genuine appreciation and straight-up mockery.

The undefeated heavyweight from Flint, Michigan, surprised fans by releasing the track just days after 50 Cent posted AI-generated images claiming she’d cheated on her man with singer Maserati Bud.

She denied everything and threatened legal action, backed by Papoose, who made it clear he had her back through the whole ordeal.

Shields’ birthday gift to herself was unconventional.

Instead of letting 50’s accusations sit, she flipped the script and showed the world exactly where her heart was.

The song featured lyrics like “our love is true” and pleas for Papoose’s energy, a direct counter to the drama that had been brewing all week.

Fans split on the move. Some praised her vulnerability and the couple’s bond after they went public in 2024.

Others weren’t feeling it.

“Women that get caught cheating do the most,” one commenter wrote. Another dropped: “Claressa Shields Dropped The Worst R&B Song In History … Damn Papoose.”

The criticism didn’t stop there. “Now Clarissa! Why are you writing a song for him on YOUR birthday! Shouldn’t it be the other way around,” someone else chimed in.

One more took it further: “Can she just love him and stop acting like a high schooler puppy love first relationship ever type s###? Cringe.”

The off-key vocals and cheesy lines became instant meme material, but that didn’t stop Shields from standing her ground.

This birthday moment showed that Shields and Papoose’s relationship stayed strong through all the noise and accusations.