Clavicular Addresses Running Over Person In His Cybertruck During Christmas Eve Livestream

Clavicular got banned from Kick after his Tesla Cybertruck hit someone during a Christmas Eve livestream in Miami. The 19-year-old streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, claims he acted in self-defense.

Clavicular built his following through “looksmaxxing” content on Kick and TikTok. He teaches people how to improve their appearance and has become popular with younger viewers who follow his advice on facial exercises and grooming.

The incident occurred on December 24, while Clavicular was streaming live. The video shows several people around his Cybertruck before it moves forward. One person falls under the vehicle. Clavicular said people surrounded his car and he got scared.

“You saw that?” he said to someone in a reflective jacket. “Bro, they were surrounding our car. Yeah, exactly, I can’t see s###. Well, that’s why… when you’re afraid… well, I don’t know what’s going on.”

Clavicular claimed he thought someone had a gun. He said he saw what looked like a pistol outline under someone’s clothes. Police have not confirmed this claim.

Adin Ross called Clavicular during the aftermath. Ross told him to keep recording everything. “You need to be live for this. Okay? You need to be recording something,” Ross said.

He told Clavicular not to answer questions and to document what happened. Ross later said the person who got hit was alive, according to his associate.

Kick banned Clavicular’s account after the incident. The platform hasn’t explained why they removed his channel.

Clavicular has dealt with stalkers before. Earlier this year, the same person who got hit by his Cybertruck threw red liquid on him and another streamer called N3on. This shows the incident wasn’t random; there was a prior conflict between them.

Police questioned Clavicular but released him without charges. The investigation continues.