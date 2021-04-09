CMG Rapper Big Boogie Among 24 Arrested Over Interstate Shootout

By : / Categories : News / April 8, 2021

The cops in Mississippi are trying to get to the bottom of a shooting that left one man injured on Interstate 55 today.

Memphis rapper Big Boogie was arrested over an interstate shooting, which took place near Coldwater, Mississippi earlier today (April 7th).

According to police, a caravan of vehicles was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 around 1:00 p.m. Senatobia police received a frantic 911 call, from an individual who said their vehicle had been fired upon.

When officers arrived, they found one person in a vehicle, who had been struck by gunfire. Police from multiple law enforcement agencies in the area found the caravan and coordinated a takedown.

According to reports, 24 people were arrested over the shooting, including Big Boogie, who is an artist on Yo Gotti’s CMG record label.

Police also confirmed that they recovered a firearm, a huge amount of money, as well as a “felony amount of narcotics” inside of the victim’s vehicle.

So far, police are trying to figure out who to charge since so many people were arrested over the incident.

