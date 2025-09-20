Colin Kaepernick Has Paid For Trey Reed Autopsy After Suspicious Hanging Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Colin Kaepernick will fund an independent autopsy for Trey Reed as his family challenges official findings in the Delta State student’s death.

Colin Kaepernick is stepping in where questions linger. The former NFL quarterback will pay for an independent autopsy for Demartravion “Trey” Reed, a 21-year-old Delta State University student found dead on campus, civil rights attorney Ben Crump confirmed Friday.

Reed’s body was discovered the morning of September 15 hanging from a tree near DSU’s pickleball courts, according to university officials. Classes were canceled for the day as law enforcement began its investigation. Police have said there is no evidence of foul play, but Reed’s family has pushed back, citing conflicting details about his death.

The Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office performed the initial autopsy on September 17, ruling the death a suicide by hanging. Toxicology results are pending, which could take weeks. Still, Reed’s family requested a second examination, one that Kaepernick will cover through his Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative, a program created to give families access to independent forensic reviews.

“Trey’s death evoked the collective memory of a community that has suffered a historic wound over many, many years and many, many deaths,” Crump said in a statement. “Peace will come only by getting to the truth. We thank Colin Kaepernick for supporting this grieving family and the cause of justice and truth.”

The Bolivar County Coroner’s Office has also emphasized that its probe remains active, with early findings showing no signs Reed was assaulted before his death. Multiple agencies, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, have joined the inquiry. Investigation materials have reportedly been forwarded to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for review.

Authorities have declined to release Reed’s official autopsy report, further fueling the family’s unease. Crump said their pursuit of answers is about more than one case — it touches the legacy of mistrust between Black communities and institutions that historically failed them.

For now, Reed’s family waits for a second autopsy that they hope will clarify what happened to their son. Kaepernick’s support places the tragedy under a wider spotlight, as a grieving family and watchful community look for truth amid uncertainty.