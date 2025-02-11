Colman Domingo Opens Up About Marvel Talks & Kang Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Colman Domingo confirmed he met with Marvel Studios to discuss rumors about replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, but he has no interest in taking over the role.

Colman Domingo sat down with Marvel Studios executives to address speculation that he would take over the role of Kang the Conqueror from Jonathan Majors but made it clear he wasn’t interested in stepping into someone else’s shoes.

The Oscar-nominated actor opened up about the meeting on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, explaining that his team wanted to explore whether the swirling rumors had any truth to them.

“I think there had been conversations of me coming into Marvel in some way,” Domingo shared. “So we did follow up with a sit-down meeting with the heads of Marvel. So I did do that, and we talked openly about the landscape of Marvel or even the Kang rumors.”

Despite the conversation, Domingo insisted there was never a formal offer or serious discussion about him taking on the role of Kang.

Instead, he is more interested in creating a character from the ground up rather than inheriting an existing part.

“I feel like I want a role to be mine, whatever that role is, whatever I develop. Something didn’t feel right of me, like, ‘Oh, would I replace someone?’ No, I want to build something from the ground up that’s my own. I feel like that was never a conversation from my point of view,” he said.

While Domingo dismissed the idea of becoming Kang, he hinted that discussions about him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a different capacity are still ongoing.

The Euphoria actor has already lent his voice to the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man animated series and suggested that a live-action role could be in his future.

“I still don’t know if I was discussed, but I just know that I would want to build something up from the ground up,” he added.

Majors initially debuted as Kang in the TV series Loki before taking center stage as the franchise’s next big villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, after being convicted of reckless assault and harassment, Marvel dropped him from the role and restructured its plans.

Rather than recasting Kang, the studio reshaped its direction, even renaming the next Avengers installment from The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday, which will now focus on Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.