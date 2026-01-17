D Woods Breaks Silence On Diddy Era: “We Were Suffering”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‌D Woods finally found her voice after years of keeping quiet about the dark side of fame.

The Danity Kane singer opened up about her time under Sean “Diddy” Combs at Bad Boy Records during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. Woods said she spent years “holding onto individually, and suffering in silence” about experiences that shaped her early career.

The 42-year-old artist made these revelations while celebrating Danity Kane’s 20th anniversary with the “Untold Chapter Tour.” Woods performed alongside Aundrea Fimbres and Aubrey O’Day across multiple cities in December 2025.

“There were lots of things going on in the media,” Woods explained. “Lots of things being aired out and exposed, and kind of like the obstacles moved out of the way.”

Woods said recent developments involving Combs created space for the group to move forward. The music mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges in July 2025.

“With those things having been exposed and moved out the way, the elephant in the room was removed,” Woods continued. “Some of the things that were difficult… So we were like, ‘Ugh, all right. Well, now we can just do music, and we can actually write, rewrite the story and reclaim it.'”

The singer revealed that allegations against Diddy matched what Danity Kane experienced during their time at Bad Boy Records. Woods said the atmosphere was consistent with the behavior that later became public.

“Unfortunately, it was very consistent with what we experienced,” Woods stated. “Even if we didn’t experience those things firsthand, the atmosphere was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, he acts like that. He does that. He talks to people like that. He talked to us like that.'”

Woods expressed sympathy for Cassie Ventura, who received a $20 million settlement after surveillance footage showed Diddy physically assaulting her in 2016. Woods noted that Danity Kane had each other for support while Cassie worked as a solo artist.

“At least we had the five of us,” Woods said. “Even though we weren’t the best of friends and on the same page all the time, at least we were the five of us. She was a solo act.”

The reunion tour marked a healing process for both performers. Woods said she experienced more joy performing these songs now than during their original run in 2008.

The tour excluded original members Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex. Richard filed a complaint against Diddy in September 2024, alleging sexual and verbal abuse spanning nearly 10 years.

Diddy’s attorney denied Richard’s allegations at the time, calling them “manufactured” claims timed to coincide with her album release. The statement noted Richard’s continued work with Combs on various projects over the years.