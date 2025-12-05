D4vd Beats Kendrick Lamar For Top Google Spot Amid Horrific Death Probe

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

D4vd surged to the top of Google’s 2025 trending people list as a Los Angeles County grand jury continues to review evidence tied to the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found in a Tesla registered to the rising Hip-Hop artist.

The 20-year-old singer, known for streaming hits like “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” became the most-searched person of the year, surpassing Kendrick Lamar, according to Google’s annual Year in Search report.

The ranking reflects the sharpest spikes in search interest, not total search volume, and D4vd’s name skyrocketed online following the discovery of Celeste Rivas-Hernandez’s body in September.

The teenager’s remains were found inside the trunk of a Tesla impounded by the LAPD on September 8. The vehicle was registered to D4vd, and police have named him and another individual as suspects in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have pushed back on early rumors about the condition of the body, clarifying that Rivas-Hernandez was neither frozen nor decapitated, as some social media posts had claimed.

Behind closed doors, a grand jury is now examining the evidence, and potential charges could follow once the autopsy report is finalized. The case has gripped public attention and dominated headlines throughout the fall and winter.

While D4vd has remained silent publicly, his representatives have stated he is cooperating with law enforcement. The investigation has already had a significant impact on his career.

His deluxe album “Withered” was delayed, tour dates were scrapped and he was dropped from the lineup of Australia’s Spilt Milk festival.

Meanwhile, the Google search frenzy around D4vd didn’t just fuel headlines; it also made one Polymarket user rich. A trader known as 0xafEe turned a $10,600 bet into more than $1.2 million by correctly wagering that D4vd would top the trending list.

As of early 2025, the grand jury proceedings remain ongoing.