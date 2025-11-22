D4vd’s Abandoned Mansion Hits Market For $20K Per Month As Murder Probe Continues

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

D4vd’s name has become entangled in a murder probe as his former Hollywood Hills home prepares for new renters.

D4vd‘s Hollywood Hills mansion is being prepped for new renters as Los Angeles police continue to investigate the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found in a Tesla registered to the rising Hip-Hop artist.

The singer, 20, has not been arrested but is now considered a suspect in the death of the 15-year-old, law enforcement sources confirmed. Although his team initially claimed he was cooperating with investigators, police say he has since stopped communicating with detectives.

As of press time, the case remains open and active while detectives work to piece together the events leading up to the teen’s death and uncover the full nature of her relationship with the artist.

The $20,000-a-month luxury rental, once home to the “Romantic Homicide” singer, is undergoing cosmetic touch-ups, including a fresh coat of green trim, according to listing agent Alex Micic.

The 4,315-square-foot home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits just blocks from where the gruesome discovery was made in September.

“Right now it is a work in progress,” Micic told The New York Post. “The property is not on the market, but it will be put back on the market.”

According to reports, the property owner brought in cleanup crews to clear out piles of clothing and boxes left behind after the artist’s sudden departure.

On September 17, the Los Angeles Police Department executed a search warrant at the property, seizing “several items of evidence,” including a computer and multiple bags.

The raid happened while D4vd was on tour, a tour that was abruptly canceled as the investigation escalated.

The investigation has since expanded to Texas, where the artist transferred ownership of his Cypress home to his mother’s name on September 23.

Rivas Hernandez had been missing since April after fleeing her home in Lake Elsinore.

Her last known communication was a phone call to her family in May. Her mother later told police that her daughter had a boyfriend named David, the real first name of D4vd, born David Austen Burke.

The teen’s dismembered body was found inside a Tesla parked at Hollywood Tow after employees reported a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

The car had been abandoned and ticketed roughly two weeks before the discovery, just a half-mile from the artist’s rented home in the Bird Streets.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner completed an initial review of Rivas Hernandez’s remains but has not yet determined a cause of death due to the advanced state of decomposition.

“The deputy medical examiner is requesting additional testing and/or studies in order to make a determination,” the office said in a statement.

Investigators suspect more than one person may have been involved in the disposal and dismemberment of the teen’s body. The complexity of the crime has led detectives to believe there may have been accomplices.

Before the investigation, D4vd frequently posted videos from the home, including one in which he was perched on the kitchen island, with a Valentine’s Day caption.

He currently has 3.9 million followers on TikTok and over 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify.