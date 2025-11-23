D4vd’s Late Night Trip To Remote Area Under Scrutiny After Second Person Of Interest Identified

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

D4vd has come under investigation after a second person was reportedly placed at the scene where Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s body was found in his Tesla.

D4vd has become the focus of intense scrutiny after a second individual was reportedly tied to the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose decomposed body was discovered in the trunk of the Hip-Hop artist’s Tesla in Los Angeles last September.

According to a report from TMZ, Los Angeles homicide detectives used digital data to place another person at the Hollywood Hills location during the same period Hernandez is believed to have died. That unnamed individual may have been inside the vehicle where her body was later found, criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos revealed on the TMZ podcast 2 Angry Men.

“There’s a second person who may have been in the car when the body was there,” Geragos said, citing information from sources close to the investigation.

Geragos also pointed to a late-night trip D4vd allegedly took to a remote part of Santa Barbara County last spring as a key detail in the ongoing case. “There’s a trip that was taken by the person of interest to a remote area in Santa Barbara County in the middle of the night,” he said.

The singer, best known for his track “Romantic Homicide,” has not been charged, but law enforcement sources told KABC that he remains a person of interest. Investigators are reportedly building a case around the possibility that he played a role in the teen’s death.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet released an official cause of death, as the condition of Hernandez’s remains has slowed the process. Her body was so severely decomposed that forensic analysis has been delayed for months.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.