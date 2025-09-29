D4vd’s Tesla Sat For 11 Days Before Teen’s Body Was Found In Trunk

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

D4Vd’s Tesla sat unnoticed for nearly two weeks before the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in its trunk.

The Tesla registered to D4Vd reportedly sat untouched on a Hollywood Hills street for 11 days before the decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered in the trunk.

According to a timeline published by the Los Angeles Times, the black 2023 Tesla was first flagged by a parking enforcement officer on August 27 after neighbors on Bluebird Avenue complained about the vehicle being parked for days near the singer’s rental home.

On September 3, the car was ticketed for violating the city’s 72-hour parking rule. Two days later, it was hauled to a Hollywood tow yard.

It wasn’t until September 8 that a tow yard employee noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle. Authorities were called, and after obtaining a warrant, investigators opened the trunk.

Inside, they found a black duffel bag containing the remains of Hernandez, who had been reported missing multiple times in 2024 by her family in Lake Elsinore. Her body was discovered just a day after her 15th birthday.

The teenager, who weighed 71 pounds and had a “Shhh” tattoo on her finger, had last been seen while still in seventh grade.

Her disappearance had prompted repeated reports to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year.

The Tesla was registered to D4Vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke. The 20-year-old singer, who rose to prominence through TikTok and previously created Fortnite montage videos on YouTube, had been on tour promoting his album when the investigation unfolded.

He had performed in cities including Boston, Toronto, and Chicago before canceling the remaining dates.

Law enforcement sources say D4vd has been cooperating with investigators. Detectives executed a search warrant at his Hollywood Hills rental home, located just north of Sunset Boulevard, where they seized electronics and other devices. D4vd has since moved out and terminated his lease.

Police have not determined a cause of death or publicly confirmed any direct connection between D4vd and Hernandez.

However, multiple media outlets have reported that the two may have had a romantic relationship.

Hernandez’s brother told the Daily Mail that she met D4vd when she was 11 or 12, and relatives say she began spending time with him as a young teen, raising questions about the nature and timeline of their interactions.

Authorities have not commented on when or how D4vd and Hernandez first met. The investigation remains active as detectives continue to piece together the girl’s final days.