EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Declares War On Lawyer, Claudia Jordan With $100 Million Claim – “You’re On Notice”

Damon Dash issued a $100 million demand letter accusing lawyer Christopher Brown and Claudia Jordan of conspiracy and defamation tied to a disputed film project.

Damon Dash has launched a $100 million legal salvo against attorney Christopher Brown, putting Claudia Jordan on formal notice and accusing them of conspiring to damage his reputation and derail his film project.

The Hip-Hop entrepreneur issued a demand letter threatening a civil RICO lawsuit, alleging fraud, defamation and interference tied to the movie The List, previously titled Dear Frank.

Dash claims the group worked together to strip him of creative control and ownership of the film.

The letter, which names Jordan, Brown and others, accuses them of perjury, social media defamation and false claims that Dash says contributed to his financial collapse.

Dash is currently in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, with court filings showing over $25 million in liabilities and less than $5,000 in assets.

The legal threat comes after years of courtroom clashes between Damon Dash and Christopher Brown. Brown represented filmmaker Josh Webber, who won an $805,000 jury award for copyright infringement after Dash tried to assert ownership of the film.

Brown’s legal team also filed a defamation suit against Dash in 2020, citing public comments Dash made during interviews and online appearances.

In the defamation suit, Brown claimed Dash called him a “lawyer that made a living helping bad people steal money.” Dash was slow to reply to the lawsuit, resulting in a $4 million default judgment.

Dash’s new demand letter frames the battle as a broader conspiracy. He accuses Claudia Jordan of giving false testimony and making misleading statements about his behavior during the production of The List.

Jordan previously alleged that Dash acted inappropriately on set, which Dash denies, stating that his interactions were professional and aimed at helping her prepare for the role.

According to Dash, the coordinated effort to discredit him and seize control of the film played a direct role in his financial downfall. He claims the legal attacks were designed to exhaust his resources and force him out of the entertainment space.

Despite the mounting legal pressure, Damon Dash has remained vocal and combative. He has accused Brown of using the courts to extort him and has publicly challenged the legitimacy of the lawsuits.

The $100 million demand letter show Dash’s intention to fight back against those he believes have wronged him. The case continues to unfold as Dash attempts to regain control of his career and reputation.