EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Ordered To Sell Film Studio, Streaming Network

Damon Dash has been ordered to sell his studio and streaming network over debts to creditors who are still waiting to be paid.

Damon Dash’s wife Raquel Horn has been ordered by a federal judge in New York to sell her ownership in Dame Dash’s business The Dash Group and his other assets, to help pay off a growing list of debts.

The rap mogul owes over $78,000 to author and filmmaker Edwyna Brooks.

Brooks sued Dash for copyright infringement in 2019, accusing him of distributing a film based on her Mafietta book series without her consent.

She won a $78,289 judgment in 2020, which Dash refused to pay. He countersued but lost.

As Dash continued to dodge payment, Brooks filed additional lawsuits accusing him of hiding assets and funneling money through shell companies like The Dash Group and Poppington LLC.

According to Brooks, Damon Dash owes nearly $100,000 in interest and legal fees on top of the original judgment.

After multiple failed attempts to collect, including the Roc-A-Fella auction, she pushed the court to force the liquidation of his remaining assets and a judge has ordered Dame’s wife to pay up out of her share in the businesses.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has just appointed a receiver to oversee the sale of Horn’s interest in The Dash Group, which court filings say is owned 100% by his wife, Raquel Horn.

The Dash Group, which horn is owns several of Damon Dash’s most cherished assets: his America Nu streaming network, the CEOByDash website, the children’s book “Dusko Goes To Space,”

Dash is required to fully cooperate, including handing over documents and granting access to company records. The proceeds from the sale will go directly toward satisfying the judgment in Brooks’ favor.

The move comes just months after Dash was forced to auction off his one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, a sale that brought in only $1 million, far less than expected.

That auction in November 2024 transferred Dash’s rights to the label’s most valuable asset, Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt album, to the state of New York.

From that sum, $193,877.57 went toward unpaid child support and another $1.7 million was applied to Dash’s outstanding state tax bill. That left nothing for the creditors who initiated the lawsuit that triggered the sale in the first place.

Brooks, filmmaker Josh Webber, and Muddy Water Pictures are still owed $823,000 from a separate judgment involving the film Dear Frank.

Dash’s financial troubles don’t stop there. He’s facing a $4 million defamation judgment for comments made about Webber, $823,000 tied to the Dear Frank case, and an $8 million tax debt to New York state.

He’s also preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to court filings. If Dash fails to comply with the court’s directives, he could be held in contempt or even face arrest.

The sale of Dame Dash Studios has not yet been scheduled. One good piece of news for Damon and his wife: the Brooks’ proceeds from the sale cannot exceed the $78,000, plus interest she is owed.