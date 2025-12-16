DDG Slams Twitch Streamers Asmongold & xQc Over Racism Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG challenged Twitch streamers Asmongold and xQc over what he called racially motivated accusations.

DDG called out Twitch stars Asmongold and xQc after they questioned his rising viewer count during a livestream, accusing the two of racial bias in a heated on-air response.

The rapper-turned-streamer took direct aim at the two high-profile content creators after they cast doubt on the legitimacy of his sudden audience surge.

“Within three minutes, they’re already saying I’m viewbotting,” DDG said during a recent broadcast. “Why y’all don’t like black people? What’s going on, bro?

The accusations quickly snowballed into a larger discussion about race, gatekeeping and who gets to thrive in the streaming world.

DDG, who first gained traction in the Hip-Hop scene before pivoting into digital content, claimed the criticism wasn’t just about numbers. He argued it reflected a deeper issue in the Twitch ecosystem, one that sees Black creators unfairly scrutinized when they succeed.

The tension began when Asmongold and xQc, both known for their massive followings and influence on the platform, questioned DDG’s spike in viewers.

That skepticism struck a nerve, especially given the long-standing conversation around how Black streamers are treated compared to their white counterparts.

“Y’all don’t put these allegations on nobody that looks like y’all, bro… It’s always n##### got a viewbot,” DDG added.

Asmongold responded directly to the racism allegations during another stream.

“I don’t give a s###. Call me whatever you want. Say whatever you want. Cry all you want. The only thing you’re going to do for me is make more content for my, get this, real viewers,” Asmongold snarled.

Asmongold calls DDG ungreatful after he tried to play the racecard…😭💀 pic.twitter.com/3hDTIMNhME — Luis808s (@Luis808z) December 12, 2025

The situation has drawn attention to the broader power dynamics on Twitch, where top streamers often set the tone for what’s considered legitimate success.

The dispute also comes at a time when Twitch and other platforms are being pushed to address diversity and inclusion more seriously. The platform has faced past criticism for not doing enough to support marginalized creators.