Deion Sanders & Karrueche Tran Are Official – “Unc Got Him A Young Thang!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran went Instagram official, sparking social media reactions about their 21-year age difference.

Deion Sanders made his relationship with Karrueche Tran Instagram official Sunday, posting their first photo together and sending social media into a frenzy over their 21-year age gap.

Coach Prime shared a cozy snap on his Instagram Story, showing the 57-year-old football legend smiling as 36-year-old Tran snuggled up on his shoulder. The post came after months of dating rumors that started when Tran was spotted by Deion’s bedside during his health crisis earlier this year.

Fans had mixed reactions to the couple’s official debut. “Unc got him a young thang! Live it up!” one user posted on social media. Others questioned the significant age difference between the NFL Hall of Famer and the actress.

😍 Deion Sanders cozies up with Karrueche Tran in their first instagram pic together.



Take a look: https://t.co/jhi9WgeejF pic.twitter.com/toMxGJoOLb — TMZ (@TMZ) December 29, 2025

The relationship first drew public attention when Tran appeared in Deion Jr.’s YouTube vlog, showing Sanders at the hospital for treatment of blood clots. She was seen crying at his bedside during his bladder cancer surgery, providing emotional support during his health battle.

Tran has been a constant presence with the Sanders family ever since. She spent Christmas at Deion’s mansion, where his son, Shilo, jokingly called her “stepson” after she gave him a Fear of God ESSENTIALS outfit.

The couple confirmed their holiday together at the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday. “I got to spend some quality time with the Sanders family, and my family. We had a great Christmas together,” Tran said in an interview.

Sanders drove two hours to Prosper, Texas, to meet Tran’s parents during the holidays, shocking his son Shilo, who couldn’t believe his father made the long trip.

Tran previously said dating older men is “the way to go” when asked about the relationship rumors in September. The 21-year age gap has drawn comparisons to other Hollywood couples.

For instance, Cher is dating 39-year-old Alexander “AE” Edwards despite their 40-year age difference. The 79-year-old singer has defended her relationship with the music producer, saying age has never been an issue.

Sanders was previously engaged to Tracey Edmonds before their split earlier this year. Tran dated Chris Brown from 2011 to 2015.

Karrueche is a care giver for an old man who wears depends and y’all jealous 🥴 — Lavender Brown (@PhillyAlwayz) December 29, 2025

I’m here for Karrueche and Prime🤷🏿‍♀️ — PORSCHA RN✨💫 (@MyLifeAsPorscha) December 29, 2025

Karrueche has her own bag dog lol the gold digger allegations died after she stared in an Emmy award winning show for 6 seasons — whoispablo_ (@WhoIsPablo_) December 29, 2025

I aint mad at karrueche at all lol — Deja (@dxjaf) December 29, 2025