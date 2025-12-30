Deion Sanders & Karrueche Tran Are Official – “Unc Got Him A Young Thang!”

Deion Sanders made his relationship with Karrueche Tran Instagram official Sunday, posting their first photo together and sending social media into a frenzy over their 21-year age gap.
Coach Prime shared a cozy snap on his Instagram Story, showing the 57-year-old football legend smiling as 36-year-old Tran snuggled up on his shoulder. The post came after months of dating rumors that started when Tran was spotted by Deion’s bedside during his health crisis earlier this year.
Fans had mixed reactions to the couple’s official debut. “Unc got him a young thang! Live it up!” one user posted on social media. Others questioned the significant age difference between the NFL Hall of Famer and the actress.
The relationship first drew public attention when Tran appeared in Deion Jr.’s YouTube vlog, showing Sanders at the hospital for treatment of blood clots. She was seen crying at his bedside during his bladder cancer surgery, providing emotional support during his health battle.
Tran has been a constant presence with the Sanders family ever since. She spent Christmas at Deion’s mansion, where his son, Shilo, jokingly called her “stepson” after she gave him a Fear of God ESSENTIALS outfit.
The couple confirmed their holiday together at the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday. “I got to spend some quality time with the Sanders family, and my family. We had a great Christmas together,” Tran said in an interview.
Sanders drove two hours to Prosper, Texas, to meet Tran’s parents during the holidays, shocking his son Shilo, who couldn’t believe his father made the long trip.
Tran previously said dating older men is “the way to go” when asked about the relationship rumors in September. The 21-year age gap has drawn comparisons to other Hollywood couples.
For instance, Cher is dating 39-year-old Alexander “AE” Edwards despite their 40-year age difference. The 79-year-old singer has defended her relationship with the music producer, saying age has never been an issue.
Sanders was previously engaged to Tracey Edmonds before their split earlier this year. Tran dated Chris Brown from 2011 to 2015.