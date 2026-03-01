Deon Cole Asks God To Save Nicki Minaj’s Brain During NAACP Image Awards

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Deon Cole transformed his NAACP Image Awards hosting gig into a comedy roast targeting Nicki Minaj’s recent political controversies.

Deon Cole turned the NAACP Image Awards into his personal comedy stage Saturday night when he delivered a mock prayer targeting Nicki Minaj that had the entire audience rolling with laughter.

The comedian opened his hosting duties with what started as a sincere blessing but quickly transformed into a roast that referenced Minaj’s recent political controversies.

Cole told the crowd he wanted to pray for “our sister, Nicki Minaj” because she’s “been going through a lot lately” and “hasn’t been herself.”

Then came the punchline that sent the room into hysterics. Cole suggested that whatever’s “in her ass is affecting her brain” and asked the Lord to “take it out.”

The audience erupted as cameras captured people laughing and nodding along to his preacher-style delivery.

Cole’s reference to Nicki “not being herself” clearly pointed to the backlash she’s received for supporting Donald Trump’s political agenda, which has created tension within her fanbase and drawn criticism from Hip-Hop communities nationwide.

The Insecure star made sure to spread the comedy around, also targeting Teyana Taylor and 50 Cent during his opening segment.

Nicki Minaj has consistently defended her political positions despite facing intense scrutiny from fans and fellow artists. Her public statements in support of certain policies have sparked ongoing debates about celebrity influence in politics.

Social media exploded with reactions to Cole’s performance, with many calling it one of the most memorable NAACP Image Awards opening segments in years.

The NAACP Image Awards will air on BET next weekend with additional behind-the-scenes footage.