Despicable Donald Trump Uses Jesse Jackson’s Death To Brag & Attack Obama Again

Donald Trump turned Rev. Jesse Jackson’s death into another chance to attack Barack Obama, claiming the civil rights legend “could not stand” the former president.

Jackson died Tuesday at 84 after battling progressive supranuclear palsy for over a decade. The Baptist minister and two-time presidential candidate spent his life fighting for civil rights alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump posted a lengthy tribute on Truth Social that quickly shifted focus to his own relationship with Jackson. He bragged about providing office space for Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition “for years” at 40 Wall Street.

“Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way,” Trump wrote.

The statement took a sharp turn when Trump claimed Jackson “had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand.”

Trump offered no evidence for his claim about Jackson’s feelings toward Obama. The assertion contradicts public records showing Jackson supported Obama throughout both presidential terms.

Jesse Jackson criticized Obama during the 2008 campaign, in remarks caught on a live microphone. “Barack, he is talking down to Black people,” Jackson said at the time, adding he wanted to “cut his nuts off.”

The civil rights leader quickly apologized for those comments. He explained his frustration came from wanting Obama to address structural issues affecting Black communities with more passion.

“I’m a long-standing supporter and because of my commitment to what he represents and the campaign, I was quick to apologize for any offense or any harm or hurt,” Jackson told ABC News after the incident.

Jackson ran for president in 1984 and 1988, winning multiple primaries and paving the way for Obama’s historic 2008 victory. Obama has repeatedly credited Jackson’s campaigns with making his own presidential run possible.

Trump’s “tribute” highlighted his own contributions to criminal justice reform and funding for historically Black colleges. He claimed that Jackson had requested his help with these initiatives during Jackson’s presidency.

“Single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), which Jesse loved, but also, which other Presidents would not do,” Donald Trump wrote.

Jackson’s family announced his death on Tuesday morning, saying he “died peacefully” surrounded by loved ones. They described him as “a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world.”

The civil rights icon founded People United to Save Humanity in 1971 and later created the National Rainbow Coalition. These organizations merged in 1996 to become the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

Jackson helped secure the release of detained Americans worldwide throughout his career. He negotiated freedom for three U.S. soldiers held in Yugoslavia in 1999, earning him the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Bill Clinton.

Jackson broke with Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign after initially describing him as a friend. He sharply criticized Trump’s rhetoric and policies once he entered the White House.