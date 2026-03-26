Detroit Rap Legend Reportedly Running From $4.65 Million Judgement

Detroit rapper Esham saw a long running copyright battle quietly close after years of legal pursuit tied to disputed musical borrowings.

Esham Faces Decade Long Lawsuit Over Sampling Claims That Ended In Default Judgment

Esham and a multimillion dollar copyright lawsuit became intertwined in Detroit years before streaming changed the music economy and long before independent artists fully understood the legal risks of sampling.

Legal records show the Detroit rapper, born Rashann A. Smith, was sued in 2003 by Bridgeport Music, Southfield Music and Westbound Records over alleged unauthorized sampling. The companies initially sought about $4.65 million in damages connected to claims involving material associated with Parliament Funkadelic, the Ohio Players, George Clinton and the Detroit Emeralds.

The case would stretch nearly a decade.

Court documents obtained by Rap Therapy indicate the lawsuit centered on allegations that Esham used musical elements without securing clearance, a common legal issue during Hip Hop’s heavy sampling era when many independent artists operated without major label legal infrastructure.

The case ultimately concluded in 2013 with a default judgment totaling $33,690.41 along with $10,156.07 in attorney fees, bringing the total judgment to $43,846.48.

Difficulty locating Esham slowed the case

One unusual aspect of the litigation involved repeated failed attempts to formally serve Esham with legal documents.

According to sworn testimony referenced in court filings, individuals connected to his professional circle indicated they did not maintain consistent contact with the artist. Testimony from booking agent John Finberg and Psychopathic Records associate Alex Abyss reportedly indicated they did not know how to reliably reach him and described his appearances as unpredictable.

Attorney Shari Lesnick documented multiple attempts to serve Esham in 2003.

Records show she first attempted service July 19, 2003 at a last known address on Schoenherr Street in Detroit. A second attempt followed July 22 at the Emerald Theatre where he was scheduled to perform but did not appear. Another attempt occurred Oct. 10 at Harpo’s concert venue where service again was unsuccessful.

Because he was never formally served, the case eventually proceeded without his participation, resulting in the default judgment.

Financial outcome smaller than original claim

While the original claim sought millions, the final judgment amount was significantly lower. The reduced figure reflects the reality that many sampling disputes eventually resolve for far less than initial demands, particularly when cases proceed by default rather than trial.

During the mid 1990s, when Esham was at a commercial peak, physical album sales represented a major revenue stream across Hip Hop. However, the lawsuit outcome reflects only the specific claims addressed in court rather than overall career earnings.

Questions about catalog rights remain unclear

Documents reviewed in the case indicate the plaintiffs pursued claims connected to rights associated with certain recordings. However, publicly available records do not clearly establish the current ownership status of Esham’s broader catalog.

Long shadow of sampling era disputes

The lawsuit represents one of many legal disputes that emerged from Hip Hop’s sample driven production era, when clearance practices were less standardized among independent artists.

Cases like this helped shape the more cautious legal framework surrounding music production today, particularly for artists working outside major label systems.

Esham lawsuit docs:

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