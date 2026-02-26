Benzino Hospitalized, Claims Diamond Ran Him Over With Car, But She Denies It All

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diamond from Crime Mob and Althea Heart denied hitting Benzino with a car during a custody dispute over his son with Heart.

Crime Mob rapper Diamond and Althea Heart are firing back at Benzino after he claimed they struck him with a vehicle during a heated custody exchange.

The two women went live on social media to set the record straight about what really happened when Althea tried to check on her son.

Diamond wasted no time addressing the allegations head-on during the livestream broadcast.

“First of all, Benzino, if I would have hit you with my car, a b#### would be in jail right now,” Diamond stated emphatically. She continued her defense by making it crystal clear what actually took place during the incident.

“Nobody hit you with a m############ car,” Diamond declared while explaining her side of the story to viewers. The rapper said she was simply helping her friend Althea conduct a wellness check on the child at a bus stop location.

According to Diamond, she called the police before arriving at the scene to inform them about the planned wellness check. She remained in her vehicle with her one-year-old child in the backseat while Althea approached her son at the designated pickup location.

The situation escalated when Benzino allegedly approached Diamond’s car in an aggressive manner while she was still seated inside. Diamond explained that her vehicle was already in drive when the confrontation between all parties began.

“All I know is my car is already in drive and you’re trying to put your hand inside of the window to where my baby is. So, a b#### drove the f### off,” Diamond said in a YouTube video.

Diamond DENIES Hitting Benzino With Her Car After Reports Claim He Was Hospitalized and Needed a Neck Brace 😳 pic.twitter.com/2ttEc4X40M — livebitez (@livebitez) February 26, 2026

Althea Heart also spoke during the livestream to address the custody issues that led to the wellness check incident. She revealed that she holds primary custody of her son with Benzino but faces ongoing challenges in maintaining regular contact.

“I have primary custody, but he wants to keep him away from his mother because he doesn’t want to go to jail for not paying child support,” Althea explained to viewers.

She said Benzino has been withholding information about where their son lives and attends school.

Both women claim they have body camera footage from responding police officers that will prove their version of events. Diamond said they also have surveillance video from nearby residential buildings that captured the entire incident.

The rapper suggested that Benzino might be fabricating the car incident to generate publicity for a potential return to Love and Hip Hop.

Diamond questioned why he would immediately contact media personality Tasha K while allegedly injured at the hospital with a neck brace.

Benzino is the father of rapper Coi Leray and has been involved in various public disputes over the past few years. The custody battle with Althea Heart has played out publicly on multiple occasions through social media and reality television appearances.

Diamond concluded by threatening legal action if Benzino continues making false statements about the incident to media outlets.