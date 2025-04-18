EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Attempting To Get His Hands On Draft Copies Of Victim’s Tell-All Memoir

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is demanding access to a draft memoir he claims contradicts abuse allegations as his criminal trial looms on May 5.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is pushing to obtain a draft memoir he says could dismantle key abuse claims against him as his legal team battles to access the unpublished manuscript before his criminal trial begins in May.

Diddy is seeking access to early versions of a book allegedly written by a woman expected to testify against him, widely believed to be Cassie Ventura, his former longtime partner.

The woman’s attorneys, backed by federal prosecutors, have filed motions to block the subpoena, arguing the material should remain private.

“These relevant and admissible materials are crucial to the defense. They are precisely the types of documents that criminal defendants are entitled to subpoena from third parties,” Diddy’s attorney Anna Estevao said in a court filing.

The defense argues that the draft memoir contains a version of events that contradicts the woman’s current testimony to the government and could serve as key impeachment evidence.

“Draft memoirs will show an account that is different from the story she has provided the government and undermines her allegations,” Estevao added.

The subpoena, approved by the court last March, demands two sets of records: all drafts of the memoir, diaries, notes and related communications, as well as financial documents including bank statements.

The woman’s legal team accepted service of the subpoena but quickly moved to quash it.

“[Victim] never represented that the memoir draft she recently produced to the government is the only version of the narrative. Indeed, her attempts to quash the subpoena with respect to the remaining responsive documents suggest that further, more exculpatory material exists,” Estevao said.

The woman has reportedly participated in at least six interviews with federal investigators and turned over multiple electronic devices.

Diddy’s attorneys argue that her refusal to hand over the remaining writings is a deliberate attempt to conceal information that could aid his case.

The legal battle over the memoir comes months after Diddy settled a civil lawsuit with Ventura in November 2023. She had accused him of rape, physical abuse and coercion during their 11-year relationship.

Diddy’s team previously claimed Ventura had demanded $30 million to keep the alleged tell-all book from being published, calling it blatant blackmail.

The settlement followed the release of hotel surveillance footage aired by CNN that showed Diddy physically assaulting Ventura at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

The video prompted public outrage and led to Combs issuing a widely criticized apology video.

That incident, along with multiple lawsuits, preceded federal charges against Diddy that included sex trafficking and RICO violations.

Diddy’s criminal trial is scheduled to begin May 5.