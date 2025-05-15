Cassie Ventura Says Diddy Raped Her & Freak-Offs Led To Opioid Addiction & Suicide Attempt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura told a federal jury Diddy raped her after their breakup and revealed she once tried to walk into traffic.

Cassie Ventura told a New York jury Wednesday (May 14) that Diddy raped her after their relationship ended and that she once attempted to end her life while trapped in what she described as years of abuse, manipulation and drug dependency.

The 38-year-old singer and former model returned to the witness stand for a second day in Manhattan federal court, where Diddy is facing sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution charges.

During her testimony, Ventura recounted an incident from August 2018, shortly after their breakup, when she said Diddy assaulted her inside her home.

“Sean [Diddy] came to my house and raped me on my living room floor,” she told the jury. “His eyes were black. It was like taking something from you.”

She said the attack followed a conversation at a Malibu restaurant where Diddy tried to persuade her to attend Burning Man. At the time, she was seeing her now-husband, Alex Fine.

After the assault, she testified, “He continued and finished inside of me. Then he got up and left.” When asked why she continued to have sex with him after the alleged rape, Ventura responded, “We had been together 10 years…”

The testimony is part of the government’s case against Diddy. Prosecutors allege he used his celebrity status and wealth to run a criminal enterprise that exploited women through coercion, drugs and threats.

The charges fall under the federal RICO statute, typically used to prosecute organized crime.

Ventura also described the emotional toll of the relationship, saying she became addicted to opioids to escape the trauma. She admitted to using ketamine during sex parties orchestrated by Diddy, calling it her “preferred drug” because it was “very dissociative.”

She added that she took the opiates to come down from ecstasy and MDMA.

Ventura said she was pressured into sex with others, physically assaulted and blackmailed by Diddy, which left her in a mental state so fragile she once tried to walk into traffic, but Fine stopped her.