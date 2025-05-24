EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Demands More Phone Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy demanded more phone time and video access in jail as graphic witness accounts and bombshell testimony rocked his Brooklyn trial.

Diddy wants more time on the phone and longer video calls as his sex trafficking racketeering trial unfolds in a Brooklyn federal courtroom.

Attorneys for the Hip-Hop mogul filed a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian asking to boost his monthly phone limit from 300 to 500 minutes.

They also requested permission for video teleconferencing with his legal team to extend until 9 p.m. daily. The defense team said the extra time is necessary to prepare for trial after court hours and on weekends.

The letter was signed by lawyers Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, Alexandra Shapiro, Jason Driscoll and Anna Estevao and sent to federal prosecutors.

The request comes as Diddy remains jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been held without bail. Judges have repeatedly denied his release, citing concerns about flight risk and possible interference with witnesses.

The trial, which began with opening statements on Monday (May 5), centers on sweeping allegations, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking through force or coercion and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Diddy faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Testimony began on Monday (May 12) and has included graphic and emotional accounts from multiple witnesses. Cassie Ventura, one of the most prominent witnesses, testified for over 20 hours.

She described a decade-long relationship marked by alleged abuse, manipulation and forced participation in what she called “freak-off” sex parties.

She also recounted the infamous 2016 incident in which Diddy allegedly assaulted her in the hallway of the Intercontinental Hotel. Surveillance footage of that encounter was later shown in court.

The assault led to a massive payday for Cassie: Diddy settled her civil suit for $20 million, and the Intercontinental Hotel is going to shell out another $10 million.

Rapper Kid Cudi also took the stand in one of the more sensational moments of the trial.

Kid Cudi testified that in December 2011, after he briefly dated Ventura, Diddy broke into his home, shut his dog in a bathroom and even opened his Christmas presents.

Weeks later, his Porsche was destroyed in what he believes was a firebombing ordered by Combs.

Another witness, George Kaplan, who worked as Diddy’s assistant, testified under immunity. He described being ordered to clean up after sexual encounters and transport large amounts of cash.

Additional witnesses have described Diddy as controlling and abusive, with some alleging he used disguises during sexual acts and pressured others into participating in encounters with commercial sex workers.

Diddy’s attorneys have pushed back, claiming all sexual activity was consensual and that the accusations are financially motivated.

The court is adjourned for the Memorial Day weekend, and the trial is scheduled to resume next week. According to reports, the trial should wrap up before the July 4 holiday.