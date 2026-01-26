Diddy Documentary Hits 50 Million Views As 50 Cent Proves Doubters Wrong

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s Diddy documentary hit 50 million Netflix views, proving critics wrong who called him out for making the controversial series.

50 Cent just proved all his doubters dead wrong. His Netflix documentary about Diddy reached 50 million views worldwide, making it the platform’s seventh-most-watched series in late 2025.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning dropped on December 2 and immediately sparked massive controversy.

The four-part series pulled back the curtain on decades of allegations against the Bad Boy mogul. Netflix released viewing data showing the documentary crushed expectations with 50.8 million global views.

Damon Dash and others called 50 Cent a liar about the project. They said he was “capping” when he announced plans for the documentary series. The Breakfast Club even questioned whether 50 Cent could deliver on his promises to expose Diddy’s alleged crimes.

Well, the documentary has become Netflix’s most successful Hip-Hop documentary in years.

It outperformed Eddie Murphy’s Being Eddie by nearly 40 million views. Only six other series on Netflix performed better during the second half of 2025.

Director Alexandria Stapleton crafted a devastating portrait of Combs’ alleged behavior. The series featured interviews with former Bad Boy artists, security guards, and law enforcement officials.

The documentary exposed alleged business fraud involving Notorious B.I.G.’s contracts, Diddy’s descent into drug use, his beef with Tupac and Suge Knight and the abuse of numerous women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Diddy’s representatives called the documentary “desperate sensationalism,” designed to capitalize on media attention. They accused Netflix of using private footage without permission, including conversations with Combs’ attorneys.

The streaming giant fired back with a statement rejecting all claims.

Netflix said the documentary had no connection to prior projects and that it followed proper legal procedures. They maintained that all footage was obtained through legitimate channels.

The series arrived at a crucial moment in Diddy’s downfall. Federal prosecutors convicted him on two counts of interstate prostitution in July 2025.

He received a 50-month prison sentence and immediate transfer to federal custody. Diddy is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey.

His legal team filed an expedited appeal seeking to overturn the conviction. They argue that prosecutorial misconduct and insufficient evidence warrant a new trial.

The Bureau of Prisons lists Combs’ projected release date as May 2028.