Diddy Doubles Down With $100M Defamation Suit After Wild Claims Hit Airwaves

Diddy hit back at his accusers with a $100 million defamation lawsuit over claims he says torched his reputation and wrecked his trial.

Diddy ain’t playing nice with the folks who dragged his name through the dirt—he’s now gunning for $100 million in a brutal legal swing at Courtney Burgess, her lawyer Ariel Mitchell, and NewsNation.

Diddy claims they helped cook up a media circus full of lies that wrecked his rep and messed with his shot at a fair trial.

The lawsuit got a significant upgrade on August 11, 2025.

Diddy originally came for them in January, asking for $50 million, but now he’s doubled the ask, saying the damage to his name and business is worse than anyone thought.

According to the docs, Diddy says Burgess and Mitchell ran their mouths with no receipts, accusing him of assault and saying he had incriminating videos—all of which he says is pure fiction.

And he’s blaming NewsNation for giving them the mic and turning it into a viral feeding frenzy.

His legal team went off in the filing, saying, “In this pitiful spectacle, all pretense of objectivity has been abandoned, as a global audience feasts at the all-you-can-eat buffet of wild lies and conspiracy theories. Mitchell and Burgess are among the worst perpetrators in this offensive scenario.””

The suit claims the whole thing was done “in bad faith” and was all about clout, money or both.

His lawyers argue the goal was to “damage Mr. Combs’ reputation, undermine his businesses and, by painting him as debauched and a pedophile, to poison the public’s perception of him and deprive him of a fair trial.”

Diddy’s been locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his bail was denied on August 4, 2025.

That came after his guilty verdict in July on two criminal charges after a blockbuster trial that saw him beat serious RICO charges.

Sentencing is slated for October 3. The legal war is still heating up, but Diddy’s message is loud and clear—he’s not letting this slide without a fight.