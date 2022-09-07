Diddy Dumps Adidas & Sides With Kanye West Amid Feud

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy proclaimed he will boycott Adidas until the company rectifies its issues with business partner Kanye West.

Diddy declared he’s boycotting Adidas due to Kanye West’s grievances with the company.

Kanye West continued to air out his issues with Adidas via social media over Labor Day weekend. Diddy reacted to the situation by backing ‘Ye in an Instagram post on Tuesday (September 6).

“Since the era of Run-DMC, @Adidas has always used Hip Hop to build its brand and make billions off of our culture,” Diddy wrote. “BUT WE ARE MORE THAN JUST CONSUMERS NOW, WE’RE THE OWNERS.”

Diddy continued, “@KanyeWest and YEEZY are the reason Adidas is relevant to culture. WE KNOW OUR VALUE! I’m done wearing Adidas products until they make this right!! We have to support each other!! Everybody repost this please!!”

Earlier this year, Kanye West accused Adidas of copying the design of his Yeezy slides for the company’s Adilette 22 slides. Last month, he blasted Adidas for allegedly making various moves without his approval.

A few days ago, Kanye West started sharing photos of the company’s board members. He called out Adidas’ chief creative officer Alasdhair Willis and received Diddy’s support on Tuesday. Later that day, ‘Ye asked his fans to back off Alasdhair Willis.

“TO ALL THE YE FANS PLEASE TAKE DOWN ANY MEME OF ALASDHAIR,” ‘Ye wrote. “I BELIEVE THIS IS A GOOD GUY AND HE WILL ACTUALLY CALL ME AND ACTUALLY HELP.”

Kanye West also expressed appreciation for Diddy’s boycott.

“This the energy this the love,” he wrote on Instagram.

View Diddy’s post below.