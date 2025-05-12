Diddy Forced Escort To Urinate in Cassie’s Mouth During Alleged Abuse, Prosecutors Say

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy was accused of orchestrating violent sex parties and forcing an escort to urinate in Cassie’s mouth.

Diddy allegedly forced an escort to urinate in Cassie Ventura’s mouth until she choked during one of his so-called “Freak-Off” sex parties, federal prosecutors told a New York jury Monday (May 12) as opening arguments began in the Hip-Hop mogul’s sex trafficking trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson laid out disturbing claims against the 55-year-old music executive, accusing him of running a criminal operation that used threats, drugs and violence to control and exploit women for decades.

“This was criminal. He coerced and even used violence,” Johnson told jurors. “We will show that the defendant used lies, drugs, threats and violence to force them to have sex with him in front of male escorts.”

The trial centers on five felony charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody following his arrest last September.

Prosecutors say Diddy used his wealth and celebrity status to trap women in abusive relationships, often under the guise of romantic involvement.

The government’s case focuses heavily on two women: singer Cassie Ventura and a woman identified only as Jane.

According to Johnson, Ventura was just 19 when she began dating Combs. Though she had a hit song, Johnson said Combs “made her turn down many opportunities” and ultimately controlled her music career.

“There was never another album,” Johnson said.

The prosecution described a pattern of escalating abuse. Johnson said Diddy once “stomped on Cassie’s face in an SUV” and forced her to stay in a hotel for a week to hide her injuries.

He allegedly beat her for taking too long in the bathroom and dragged her by the hair back into hotel rooms where sex parties were held.

“He set up freak-offs as often as once a week,” Johnson said. “The defendant made an escort urinate in her mouth.” Ventura, the prosecutor said, was left choking.

Johnson told the jury that Diddy’s staff played a key role in arranging these events, booking flights, cars and hotel rooms and preparing spaces with lighting, lubricant and drugs.

“Staff came in with cash to pay the escorts, and drugs,” Johnson said The parties, referred to as “Freak-Offs,” “Wild King Nights” or “Hotel Nights,” were allegedly orchestrated by Diddy down to the smallest detail.

“He made them take MDMA or Molly, and Ecstasy,” Johnson said. “It made them sick but also sexually aroused. He directed every step—he expected the women to appear to enjoy themselves.”

Another alleged victim, Jane, was a single mother who began seeing Combs in 2020. Johnson said she initially believed she was entering a real relationship, but was quickly pulled into the same cycle of abuse.

“He took her to a hotel where an escort was on the way. He directed her step by step,” Johnson said.

Jane reportedly asked that escorts use condoms, but Combs refused. She tried to avoid using drugs but eventually gave in.

“The first time, she broke down and took Ecstasy to finish. Another time, she vomited, but he said, Go do it again,” Johnson told the court.

Diddy allegedly used recordings of these encounters to blackmail the women.

“He told her he could destroy her career by releasing video,” Johnson said of Ventura. “Her safety depended on keeping him happy.”

Diddy faces a minimum of 15 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.