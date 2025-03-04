Diddy Facing Disturbing Accusations Of Sexual Violence At Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Music mogul Diddy faces severe allegations tied to Jay-Z’s prominent New York City nightlife venue, The 40/40 Club.

Diddy allegedly assaulted a woman inside Jay-Z’s famed 40/40 Club in New York City after reportedly drugging her drink, according to an explosive new lawsuit filed by Jane Doe.

The unsettling allegations date back to 2006, when Doe, a young Pennsylvania woman in her twenties, visited Manhattan with her sister to spend time with their cousin.

Eager to partake in New York’s glamorous nightlife, they headed to the popular 40/40 Club, a high-profile celeb hotspot known for drawing A-listers from the Hip-Hop world and beyond.

Shortly after arriving, Doe and her companions noticed Diddy, born Sean Diddy, strolling into the club with his entourage.

It wasn’t long before the music mogul set his sights on Doe and her party, sending them complimentary rounds of expensive champagne, tequila shots, and what Doe believes was his own vodka brand, Ciroc.

After consuming just two drinks provided by Diddy, Doe reportedly began experiencing dizziness and disorientation. Hoping to regain her composure, she excused herself to the women’s restroom.

Moments after entering a stall, Doe heard the bathroom door reopen. Initially dismissing it as nothing unusual, she quickly realized she was in danger when the stall door abruptly flew open.

Standing before Doe was the Bad Boy founder himself, his genitals exposed as he aggressively approached her.

Paralyzed with fear, Doe alleges Diddy violently grabbed her neck with one hand, forcibly directing her head toward his groin while simultaneously reaching under her dress to g#### her breasts with the other hand.

Terrified, Doe began screaming for help.

According to the complaint, Diddy became enraged, reportedly shouting, “I’m Puff Daddy,” “I get what I want,” “I have the keys to the city,” and “I know you want it.”

Doe continued to struggle, screaming “No!” and “Help!” but the club’s booming music drowned out her cries.

The alleged assault ended abruptly when another patron unexpectedly entered the restroom, momentarily distracting Diddy. Seizing the opportunity, Doe pushed Diddy aside, escaping the restroom in panic.

Outside the door, she saw one of his bodyguards, whom she recognized as an associate often involved in dubious activities. Doe fled the club, traumatized.

The lawsuit does not name JAY-Z or the 40/40 Club as defendants, focusing solely on allegations against Diddy.