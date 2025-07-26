Battle Over Herpes Breaks Out In Diddy Sex Worker’s $20M Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Clayton Howard took a pretty big loss in his lawsuit against Diddy and Cassie Ventura, after personal medical records revealing his herpes diagnosis were made public despite his plea for privacy.

The self-represented plaintiff filed a motion to seal portions of his sex trafficking lawsuit, which includes graphic allegations of abuse and medical information he says could cause serious harm if released.

Before the court ruled on the request, the sensitive documents were posted on the federal court’s online system, making them publicly accessible.

Howard quickly notified court staff, claiming the release violated privacy protections under HIPAA and federal court rules. He asked for the immediate removal of the documents while the judge considered his application.

Judge Anne Hwang denied Howard’s initial request to seal the records but allowed him to submit a revised motion by August 4, 2025. In the meantime, she ordered a provisional seal to block public access to some of the files that contain private health details.

Howard’s civil suit accuses Diddy and Cassie of orchestrating years of sexual exploitation, drugging and emotional abuse beginning in 2009. He claims he was coerced into sex acts at so-called “freak-off” parties, often while under the influence of ecstasy allegedly provided by Cassie.

The complaint also alleges Cassie transmitted an STD to Howard, which is now confirmed to be herpes and later terminated a pregnancy without informing him.

Howard says he feared retaliation due to Diddy’s influence and his own financial instability, which kept him trapped in the situation.

He claims Cassie manipulated him into non-consensual sex, including during her menstrual cycle and that Diddy offered him “water money” after traumatic encounters.

He accuses both of causing long-term psychological trauma and is seeking $20 million in damages.

Though Diddy was previously acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, he was convicted of transporting individuals for prostitution.

Cassie’s role as a co-defendant in Howard’s case also challenges her public image as a victim.