Diddy’s Legal Team Faces Shake-Up As Key Attorney Resigns

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ already embattled legal defense is facing another upheaval after attorney Anthony L. Ricco abruptly resigned, citing his inability to effectively represent the Hip-Hop mogul in an intensifying legal battle.

In a formal filing, Ricco said that despite offering a “high level of legal representation,” he could no longer continue.

“Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice,” Ricco wrote to the judge.

Ricco’s decision to step down was filed alongside lead attorney Mark Agnifilo, though the specific reasons remain under wraps due to attorney-client privilege.

The filing, however, alluded to significant disagreements within Combs’ legal team, suggesting internal conflicts may have played a role in Ricco’s departure.

Even so, Ricco assured the court that his withdrawal would not stall proceedings, as five other attorneys still represent the Bad Boy Records founder.

The timing of Ricco’s exit only adds to the turmoil surrounding Diddy, who remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

According to court filings, authorities have accused him of improperly accessing other inmates’ communication privileges, using unauthorized messaging services, and involving his children in a coordinated social media push while behind bars.

Beyond his federal criminal indictment—which includes charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and other serious offenses—Diddy is also navigating a growing list of civil lawsuits.

Multiple plaintiffs have leveled accusations of sexual assault, abuse, and human trafficking, with some requesting judicial acknowledgment of the rapper’s federal charges as part of their legal strategy.

Adding another layer of contention, Diddy’s legal team has accused the government of withholding crucial discovery materials, including key surveillance footage purportedly relevant to his defense and targeting him because he is Black.

Further complicating matters, his attorneys have raised concerns over the alleged monitoring of his legal notes and restricted access to case files at MDC, fueling claims of interference with his due process rights.

Ricco’s departure does not shift the trial timeline, with proceedings still slated to begin in May 2025.

However, his exit raises new questions about the stability of Diddy’s defense strategy, which has already been rocked by allegations, procedural disputes, and mounting legal pressure.