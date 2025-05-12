Male Dancer Claims Baby-Oil Obsessed Diddy Made Cassie Role Play Airport Scenario

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy was accused of staging an “airport fantasy” with Cassie and a male dancer, using baby oil during graphic sex acts in trafficking trial.

Diddy was described in federal court Monday (May 12) as orchestrating a string of sexually explicit encounters involving male dancers, baby oil and degrading acts toward Cassie during the first day of testimony in his sex trafficking trial.

One wild moment came when male dancer Daniel Phillip testified that Diddy once tried to direct him and Cassie to act out an “airport fantasy” role play.

“One time, he tried to have us role-play, like we had just met at an airport. We weren’t good, so we skipped that,” Phillip said under oath.

Phillip, who was called to testify by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, said he was first hired to perform at a bachelorette party at the Gramercy Park Hotel.

He expected to dance, but the night quickly turned into something else.

“She was in the hotel room in a red wig, stockings and sunglasses. She gave me a few hundred dollars,” Phillip said, referring to Cassie. “There was a man on the right side of the room.”

That man, he said, was Diddy, wearing a white robe, a bandanna over his face and a baseball cap. “From his voice, I recognized him as Sean Combs,” Phillip said.

Phillip said Cassie paid him for sex while Diddy watched. Afterward, she handed him “a couple of thousand dollars more.”

Over time, Phillip said he was summoned to multiple locations, including Diddy’s Essex House residence and Cassie’s West End Avenue apartment.

The dancer described repeated sexual encounters, often involving excessive use of lubricant.

“How often did you use baby oil?” Comey asked.

“Every time,” Phillip replied. “Sean Combs said we didn’t have enough baby oil on. He’d say, y’all slow down, separate from each other.”

Phillip also testified that Diddy directed him to urinate on Cassie.

“How many times, if any, were you told to urinate on Ms. Ventura?” Comey asked. “They told me not to do it all at once,” Phillip said. The defense objected, but the judge allowed the testimony.

He also recalled being recorded by “Mr. Combs, with cell phone and camcorder. He took a photo of my driver’s license, for insurance,” Phillip said.

When asked what he understood that to mean, Phillip responded, “He was threatening me.”

Phillip said he was once offered drugs by Diddy. He described a moment when he arrived and found Cassie “slumped over.”

Diddy told him, “It’s not going to happen this time.” The dancer also recounted witnessing violence.

“After I saw Sean Combs hit Cassie, I couldn’t do it anymore,” he said. He described Diddy yelling, “B#### when I tell you come over, you come over.”

When asked if he intervened, Phillip said “no,” because of Diddy’s imposing bodyguards.

Phillip said he eventually stopped participating. “I couldn’t do it anymore,” he said. “But I never asked for money. I was happy to get involved with people with such notoriety.”

Diddy, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution. He faces 15 years to life if he is convicted.