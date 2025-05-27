Diddy Trial: Ex-Assistant Testifies Kidnapping, Threats, Drug Runs, Violence From Mogul

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Capricorn Clark testified that Sean “Diddy” Combs threatened to kill her, held her against her will for five days, and forced her to obtain drugs and cover up hotel stays.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial took a disturbing turn as Capricorn Clark, a former high-ranking employee, delivered explosive testimony. She painted a picture of violence, intimidation and control during her years under the Hip-Hop mogul’s employment today (May 27).

Clark, who worked for Combs from 2004 to 2012, told the courtroom she was once kidnapped. She said she was subsequently held for five days, and forced to take multiple lie detector tests under threat of being “thrown into the East River.” She was accused jewelry theft by the mogul.

“There was a six-foot folding table and a heavyset man… he said if I failed the test, they’d throw me in the East River,” Clark recounted.

Clark said she was surveilled, physically assaulted, and threatened by Combs and his inner circle. This included a man named “Uncle Paulie,” a person she described as heavily involved in orchestrating Combs’ day-to-day security and intimidation.

Clark’s, a product of the West Coast, once worked for Death Row Records before taking a job with Combs in 2004. A job in fashion and branding for Sean John spiraled into a world of paranoia and alleged abuse.

“My first day working for him, he took me to Central Park after dark and told me, ‘Since you worked for Suge Knight, if anything happens, I might have to kill you,'” she said.

The courtroom gasped. The judge overruled an objection. And Clark went on.

She detailed Combs’ frequent hotel stays under aliases like “Frank White” and “Frank Black,” carrying bags filled with cameras, baby oil and lube. She said she swept rooms afterward, often finding damage from baby oil. This happened “every time,” she said.

Clark said she personally witnessed Combs carry firearms, facilitated drug pickups that included ecstasy, Molly and cocaine and also prescription meds filled in her name.

She testified to emotional and physical abuse. She described being pushed repeatedly by Combs after a complaint about turkey bacon. At one point, she was told, “You are not to leave this house,” and later pushed again after saying, “I hate it here.”

Though she eventually left the job, Clark returned as a brand director, managing the image of Cassie Ventura, then Diddy’s girlfriend. Clark explained she was instructed to protect Cassie’s image and avoid any perception of other romantic interests, like artist Kid Cudi.

Clark testified she helped Cassie get a burner phone to hide her communications from Combs, who paid for both their main lines.

On December 22, 2011, Clark said Combs returned to town and showed up at her apartment, enraged. “There was banging at my door,” she said. “I looked through the peephole and saw a furious Puff pacing with something in his hand.”

More on the testimony of Capricorn Clark as it develops.