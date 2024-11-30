EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Gene Deal Could Be Called As Witness In Assault Lawsuit Filed By Man

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Michigan inmate has revived a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, drawing the star’s former bodyguard Gene Deal into a decades-old sexual assault claim.

Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal has been pulled into a legal battle as part of a lawsuit alleging that music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted a man at a Detroit party in 1997.

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, a Michigan inmate representing himself, filed a notice in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan to call Deal as a material witness.

Cardello-Smith, 51, who is incarcerated at Michigan’s Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility, contends that Gene Deal has insider knowledge of Diddy’s past lifestyle, which he alleges played a role in the assault.

This legal battle stems from claims made by Cardello-Smith against Diddy, which initially resulted in a staggering $100 million default judgment awarded to the plaintiff.

That judgment, however, was later overturned in September 2024 by Judge Anna Marie Anzalone, who ruled that Cardello-Smith had failed to properly serve Diddy in accordance with Michigan law.

Anzalone also noted that Diddy appeared likely to win the case based on the statute of limitations. The original lawsuit accused the mogul of sexually assaulting Cardello-Smith at a party 27 years ago.

When Diddy failed to appear in court to contest the allegations, a Michigan state court initially ordered him to pay $10 million per month beginning in October 2024.

However, his legal representatives successfully argued for the ruling to be set aside on procedural grounds.

Diddy has filed motions to dismiss the case entirely, with his lawyers arguing that federal jurisdiction applies because Cardello-Smith has repeatedly failed to follow legal protocols for proper service.

On the other hand, Cardello-Smith is pushing for the case to be sent back to state court and attempting to revive his case, with Gene Deal emerging as a potentially key witness.

The former bodyguard has gained attention in recent years for publicly discussing his time working for Diddy, often detailing controversial aspects of the Hip-Hop icon’s life.

Although much of the case remains buried in legal wrangling, one thing is clear: the introduction of Gene Deal as a witness could bring new intrigue and complexity if he is forced to take the stand.

Court officials have yet to schedule any hearings or motions in the federal case overseen by Judge Judith Levy.