Diddy’s Daughters Skip Court For Prom

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ daughters Jessie and D’Lila paused court proceedings to celebrate prom night in Los Angeles amid their father’s sex trafficking trial.

Diddy took a backseat to corsages and camera flashes Saturday night (May 17) as his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star stepped away from his ongoing sex trafficking trial to attend their senior prom in downtown Los Angeles.

Wearing identical red off-the-shoulder gowns, the 18-year-olds arrived at the Harbor House bar and were seen being carried by their dates outside the venue before posing for photographers.

The twins, daughters of the late Kim Porter, had recently been seen inside the courtroom alongside their siblings — Chance, Quincy, Justin and Christian, as their father Diddy faces serious allegations, including disturbing testimony from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Their presence at the trial drew criticism from Aubrey O’Day, a former member of Diddy’s girl group Danity Kane, who voiced concern during an episode of the Amy & TJ podcast hosted by Amy Robach and TJ Holmes.

“The fact that the kids are marching up to that court,” she said. “I don’t know any father that would want their children to sit through that testimony.”

The prom appearance came during a weekend recess from the trial, which has been ongoing in New York Federal Court.