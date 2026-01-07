Diddy’s Payroll Drama & Family Budget Battles Stir Trouble While He Serves Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is facing troubles as his legal team is allegedly struggling to get paid as his finances are tightly controlled during his prison stay.

Diddy is facing complaints from unpaid staff and legal teams, as his finances remain tightly managed by Tri Star Sports & Entertainment while he serves a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey for two violations of the Mann Act.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that the business management firm overseeing Diddy’s assets has restricted access to his funds, causing delays in payments to some employees and attorneys. One source said at least one staff member has already walked away due to the financial holdup.

Despite the growing frustration, Diddy’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, denied any disruption in payments.

“People, personnel, and attorneys are all being paid, and no one is leaving,” he told TMZ. When asked whether payments were being made on time, Engelmayer added, “Sean Combs controls his own finances. Everyone gets paid for their work once it’s completed and confirmed, after routine review.”

The money squeeze isn’t limited to just employees.

Diddy’s family has also been affected by the financial oversight. According to insiders, relatives must operate within a budget and go through Tri Star for any additional expenses. If they exceed the limit, they must submit invoices, which are not always approved.

One example involved a family dinner in New York City the night before Diddy’s sentencing. When his relatives contacted Tri Star to cover the bill, the firm initially denied the request.

The cost was eventually reimbursed, but only after someone else paid upfront.

Although Diddy remains in touch with his family, access to his billion-dollar fortune is far from free-flowing. The tight financial controls appear to be part of a broader effort to manage his legal and personal affairs during his incarceration.

Diddy is expected to remain behind bars until 2029 unless there is a change in his sentence.