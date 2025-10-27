Diddy’s Prison Release Date Confirmed Amid Appeal Plans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is scheduled to be released from prison on May 8, 2028, after serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related charges under the Mann Act.

Diddy is scheduled to be released from federal custody on May 8, 2028, after serving a 50-month sentence tied to prostitution-related charges under the Mann Act, according to newly updated Bureau of Prisons records.

The Bad Boy Records founder was convicted on October 3 for transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the sentence, which also included a $500,000 fine.

The charges stemmed from incidents involving Casandra Ventura-Fine, an unnamed woman referred to as “Jane” and others identified as sex workers.

The 55-year-old mogul, born Sean Combs, was found guilty on two federal counts after a high-profile trial that drew national attention.

The case marked a major legal blow for a man, who spent decades at the top of the music and entertainment worlds.

Diddy has since filed for an appeal, and his legal team is currently working on a strategy to challenge the conviction. He remains incarcerated while the appeal process unfolds.

During a White House briefing, Donald Trump confirmed that Diddy requested a presidential pardon.

“I have had a lot of people ask me for pardons,” Trump said. “I call him Puff Daddy, he has asked me for a pardon.”

However, Trump appeared reluctant to grant clemency, pointing to Diddy’s past political criticisms.

“You know, I was very friendly with him. I get along with him great. Seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile,” Trump added.

In 2020, Diddy launched “Our Black Party” and publicly endorsed Joe Biden while slamming Trump on social media.

In a now-deleted post on Twitter (X), he wrote, “The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US.”

Some White House aides cautioned Trump against pardoning the music executive. Still, Trump reportedly remains undecided.

A White House spokesperson pushed back on the report, stating, “There is zero truth to the TMZ report” and clarifying that “the president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

Diddy’s legal troubles have cast a long shadow over his legacy.

Once a dominant force in Hip-Hop and fashion, his empire now faces scrutiny as he prepares for a lengthy legal battle.