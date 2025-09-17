EXCLUSIVE: Adin Ross Lawyers Up Over Megan Thee Stallion Over Mariachi Band Stunt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Adin Ross challenged a subpoena tied to Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit after a mariachi band showed up at his home in a failed legal service stunt.

Adin Ross is pushing back against a subpoena tied to Megan Thee Stallion and blogger Milagro Gramz’s court fight, after a mariachi band showed up at his doorstep in a failed attempt to serve him legal papers.

The livestream personality, who is not a party in the lawsuit, says the stunt was a deliberate attempt to humiliate him.

On August 28, a mariachi group appeared outside his home, allegedly hired to lure him out so he could be served.

“They call a mariachi [band] to my house. A Mexican band, to perform outside my house to make want to come outside so they could serve me the paper,” Adin Ross said on a stream.

The plan didn’t work. Ross never came outside, and his private security turned the band away. His legal team states that the guard wasn’t authorized to accept legal documents, rendering the service invalid.

In court filings, Ross’s lawyers asked a judge to toss the subpoena or issue a protective order.

They argue the service was improper and that Ross has no connection to the lawsuit.

“The complaint doesn’t mention Ross at all,” the filing states. “Without any legal or factual tie, requests like this are just harassment.”

The subpoena demands Ross turn over a wide range of materials, including messages, payment records and social media posts. His attorneys say the request is overly broad and places an unfair burden on someone uninvolved in the case.

Federal rules give non-parties extra protection from intrusive discovery. Ross’s team argues that unless the court determines the information is essential, he should not be compelled to comply.

The lawsuit at the center of this dispute was filed by Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, against blogger Milagro Gramz.

Megan accuses Gramz of defamation, harassment and distributing manipulated explicit content. The case also involves allegations that Gramz was paid by Tory Lanez’s father to spread false narratives during Lanez’s criminal trial.

Adin Ross has publicly supported Lanez, stating, “Free Tory Lanez. I will always stand by this statement — I don’t care where I am in life. Free Tory Lanez.”

He has also questioned Megan’s credibility, saying she was “caught lying in 4K.”

The trial between Megan and Gramz is scheduled for November 2025 in federal court