DJ Kay Slay Covid-19 Recovery Progressing

DJ Kay Slay is winning his battle against the dreaded covid-19. According to his brother, the Drama King is making progress!

Reports say that the Drama King will be ok.

According to reports, DJ Kay Slay’s brother, Kwame Grayson, shared that the Hip-Hop influencer is in a “recovery state” and “not going to die.”

He also addressed the reports about his sibling being on a ventilator.

“It was a machine that was helping him breathe, but it was not a ventilator. I don’t know where they get this information,” he shared. “He was on a machine that was helping him breathe because he couldn’t breathe. A couple of days ago, he was in a state where everybody thought he really wasn’t going to make [it].”

He further noted it that at one point his brother “was slowly fading away, but God didn’t let that happen.”

“Everything in time and when they found out who he was, they got him powered up again. So he’s up and going,” he continued.

Grayson said that the 55-year-old will be moved to a private hospital and then will be able to have visitors from family and friends.

“He’s getting stronger. He’s gonna be alright,” he said.

Fans and his colleagues have been pulling for the mixtape giant.

DJ Clue tweeted, “Prayers Up For The Homie @djkayslay Get Well Soon My Guy”

Prayers Up For The Homie @djkayslay ..Get Well Soon My Guy 🙏🏾 https://t.co/KTbPUVF8iS — DJ CLUE (@DJCLUE) January 6, 2022

Others celebrated him getting better.

“Heard the Drama King @djkayslay is doing way better, The power of Prayer is Real Speedy recovery to the Legend” posted Sledge Dibiase.

Heard the Drama King @djkayslay is doing way better, The power of Prayer is Real 🙏🏽💯 Speedy recovery to the Legend 💯#FW2 #January2022 pic.twitter.com/yflcdblBsC — SLedge Dibiase (@SLedge_Dibiase) January 7, 2022

In 2021 AllHipHop.com reported that DJ Kay Slay dropped a song with 110 emcees showcasing rappers from every era and arena of the culture.