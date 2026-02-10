Doechii Comes Out, Lesbians Around The World Celebrate

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii updated her lifestyle Instagram account bio to include ‘lesbian,’ making a quiet personal statement that has fans celebrating.

Doechii made a quiet but powerful statement this week. The Grammy-winning rapper updated her Instagram bio with one simple word that speaks volumes.

Fans noticed the 27-year-old artist added “lesbian” to her secondary Instagram account @gutsgritsglamour . The bio now reads: “home life • wellness • books/essays • clubbing • lesbian • luxury • travel • beauty • music • side quests • fashion • film.”

The Tampa native created this lifestyle account to show a different side of herself. She explained in one of her posts that she wants space to “express Jaylah the human outside of Doechii the artist.”

This update builds on comments she made to Gay Times in October 2024.

“I think I’ve always been gay,” she said during that interview. “I always knew I was gay. I’m currently bisexual. I am with a woman now and I have always known that I loved women.”

She continued: “I’ve been very, very aware from an early age.” Fans across social media celebrated the news.

doechii coming out as a lesbian OH GM TO ME AND THE LESBIAN COMMUNITY WE WON TODAY pic.twitter.com/PNhbpMEqVv — zey likes amandapatty ᢉ𐭩 (@nepyths) February 10, 2026

Doechii has never publicly revealed who her girlfriend is. The couple has kept their relationship private with no public sightings together.

The artist behind “Alligator Bites Never Heal” has had a massive year in music. She won Best Music Video at the Grammys for her hit “Anxiety.”

The bio update represents another step in her ongoing journey of authentic self-expression. Her account now has two posts and continues to grow as fans discover this more personal side of the artist.

Doechii’s team has not released any official statement about the Instagram bio change.

Waking up to the news that Doechii is a fellow lesbian 😌🖤 pic.twitter.com/iwAaaVCTbX — Sim Guru The Wig Bender 👩🏽‍🦲🖤 (@TheSarah_O) February 10, 2026

how it felt to find out doechii is a lesbian pic.twitter.com/XUOjUA6Bsv — tati ࣪˖ ִֶָ𐀔 (@everdeenfilms) February 10, 2026