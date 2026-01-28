Doja Cat Becomes Face Of MAC’s Relaunched Digital Magazine

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat became the first covergirl for MAC’s relaunched MACzine after the beauty brand revived its magazine.

Doja Cat just made beauty history by becoming the first covergirl for MAC Cosmetics’ relaunched MACzine. The digital magazine returned on January 29 after folding nearly a decade ago.

The “Paint The Town Red” rapper appears on the cover, smoking red lipstick in a striking visual that captures MAC’s edgy aesthetic. Global creative director Nicola Formichetti announced the magazine’s return in the issue’s opening letter.

“We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been up to over the last few months,” Formichetti wrote. “To start, we’re bringing back MACzine.”

MAC originally published MACzine in print from 2009 until 2017. The brand described this digital revival as a “modern editorial expression of fashion, beauty, culture, and artistry designed to live across platforms.”

Doja Cat created a two-minute makeup tutorial video for the launch. She appears bare-faced and unusually serious while applying products from her new lip kit collaboration with MAC.

“I grew up watching tutorials,” Doja Cat explains in the video while describing the blushes and eye pencils she’s using. The tutorial fast-forwards two hours to reveal her final glamorous look.

“This is the final look, and I only wear MAC,” she declares at the video’s end.

The collaboration continues MAC’s long history with Hip-Hop artists, which started with Queen Latifah in 2001.

Missy Elliott made MAC history in 2004 as a Viva Glam campaign ambassador. She promoted the MAC AIDS Fund initiative alongside the brand’s signature charitable lipstick line.

Nicki Minaj partnered with MAC in 2010 for her “Pink Friday” lipstick collection, which coincided with the release of her debut album. The limited-edition shades reflected her Barbie-inspired aesthetic and bold color choices.

Rihanna launched multiple “RiRi Hearts MAC” collections between 2013 and 2015, featuring signature red lipsticks and bronzers that became instant sellouts.

Taraji P. Henson also collaborated with MAC in 2016 for the #MACTaraji collection. The Empire star’s line celebrated bold, confident makeup during her show’s peak popularity.

The late Aaliyah received a posthumous MAC collection in 2018. Fan campaigns on social media convinced the brand to create a tribute line featuring products named after her songs, such as “Try Again” and “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.”

More recently, Saweetie became a MAC global brand ambassador in 2021. She joined the brand’s “Challenge Accepted” campaign alongside music legend Cher, representing MAC’s commitment to diverse partnerships.

Formichetti emphasized that the timing of MACzine’s return aligns with current beauty trends. “As the world shifts and bold, confident makeup makes its return, this feels like the perfect time to bring it back,” he said.

The creative director called the original MACzine their “creative playground” where they “experimented and brought some of our most daring ideas to life.”

Doja Cat’s involvement signals MAC’s continued investment in Hip-Hop culture and boundary-pushing artistry. Her uncharacteristically serious demeanor in the tutorial video contrasts with her typically playful public persona.

The magazine’s digital format allows MAC to reach audiences across multiple platforms in real-time. This approach reflects how beauty brands now engage with consumers through social media and streaming content.

MAC’s decision to feature a Hip-Hop artist for their magazine relaunch acknowledges the genre’s influence on beauty and fashion trends. Hip-Hop artists have consistently driven makeup innovation and bold aesthetic choices.

Formichetti concluded his letter with an invitation for creative collaboration. “Let’s embrace this new chapter and create the future of beauty together,” he wrote.

The MACzine relaunch represents MAC’s commitment to artistic expression and cultural relevance. Doja Cat’s cover appearance establishes her as the face of this new digital era.

MAC will release additional MACzine content throughout 2026, featuring more artists and creative collaborations across beauty and culture.