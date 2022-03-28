Donald Glover Recruits Malia Obama As Writer For TV Series

Donald Glover just tapped into the talent of Barack Obama’s daughter Malia for two of his TV shows! Read more!

Donald Glover has hired Malia Obama as a writer on his new TV series.

At the season three premiere of his show “Atlanta” in Los Angeles last week, the multi-hyphenate told Vanity Fairthat the daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama is “an amazingly talented person.”

“She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” Donald shared. “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

It is believed Malia has been hired to work on Donald’s upcoming Amazon series, tentatively named “Hive,” which follows a Beyoncé-like character.

Donald’s brother, Stephen Glover, is collaborating on the project as well, and also took the time to praise the 23-year-old’s contribution.

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room. And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything,” he told the outlet.

“So, we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

Malia graduated from Harvard University last year.

She previously completed an internship at The Weinstein Company in 2017, and garnered summer work experience at several TV studios.