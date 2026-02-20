Donald Trump Claims Barack Obama Violated Security Laws With UFO Comments

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump accused Obama of revealing classified alien info during an Air Force One interview, threatening to declassify UFO files.

Donald Trump fired back at Barack Obama over extraterrestrial life comments during a heated exchange aboard Air Force One on Thursday.

The president accused his predecessor of revealing government secrets when Obama recently declared aliens exist during a podcast appearance.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Trump about Obama’s statement on Bryan Tyler Cohen’s show, where the former president said aliens are real.

Trump immediately challenged Obama’s right to discuss such topics, claiming the comments violated national security protocols and crossed legal boundaries.

“He gave classified information, he’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump told reporters during the February 19 flight. The president expressed frustration that Obama made public statements about extraterrestrial life without proper authorization from current government officials.

Obama had told Cohen that aliens “are real, but I haven’t seen them” before joking about Area 51 conspiracy theories. The former president later attempted to clarify his remarks, but Donald Trump seized on the original comments as evidence of wrongdoing.

Donald Trump said he remains uncertain about alien existence but criticized Obama for allegedly accessing restricted government information to make his claims.

The president described Obama’s podcast appearance as a “big mistake” that could have serious consequences for national security protocols.

The confrontation represents another chapter in the ongoing political tensions between the two leaders, who have clashed repeatedly over various policy and personal matters. Trump suggested he might resolve the situation by declassifying government documents related to UFO sightings and alien encounters.

“I may get Obama out of trouble by declassifying,” Trump said, hinting at potential executive action to release previously restricted files.

The president indicated he could order federal agencies to identify and publish documents about extraterrestrial life and unidentified aerial phenomena.

Government officials have not confirmed whether Obama’s comments actually contained classified information or violated any security agreements.

The Pentagon’s UFO office recently reported finding no verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial beings or technology, contradicting some public speculation about government cover-ups.

Trump’s threat to declassify alien-related documents could force government agencies to review thousands of previously restricted files about UFO encounters.

The White House confirmed Trump will sign an executive order directing intelligence agencies to compile all extraterrestrial-related materials by March 15.

The president has not specified a timeline for any potential document releases or the agencies involved in the process.



