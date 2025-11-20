Donald Trump Goes Nuclear After Jimmy Kimmel’s Epstein Joke

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Kimmel’s Epstein joke triggered Donald Trump’s latest demand to have the late-night host booted from ABC.

President Donald Trump erupted online after Jimmy Kimmel delivered a pointed monologue on ABC that dragged the president into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and mocked his administration’s latest moves.

The late-night host’s Tuesday segment warned viewers of “Hurricane Epstein” and asked, “what did the president know and how old were these women when he knew it?”

That line alone was enough to send Trump into a familiar spiral on Truth Social, where he demanded Kimmel be yanked off the air.

“Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?” Trump posted. “Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!”

Kimmel’s monologue also took swipes at Trump’s recent political theater, including his signing ceremonies.

“Trump hasn’t been this nervous about signing something since Don Jr’s birth certificate,” he joked. The comedian also needled Trump’s bizarre claims about magnets, paper straws and even renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

The most stinging jab may have come when Kimmel mocked a White House dinner that included Elon Musk, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller and JD Vance.

He likened the group to a comic book cabal, saying, “This group is so cartoonishly evil that we might actually need Austin Powers to defeat them.”

This isn’t the first time President Trump has tried to get Kimmel off the air.

Earlier this year, ABC briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the host made controversial comments about Charlie Kirk. Trump celebrated the move, calling it “Great News for America,” before the network brought the show back.

Their feud dates back to 2017, when Kimmel began regularly lampooning Trump’s presidency.

It intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic and escalated in 2018 when Trump reportedly urged Disney executives to rein in Kimmel’s commentary. Despite his repeated attacks, Kimmel’s audience has only grown. His return from suspension drew 6.3 million viewers and garnered 14 million YouTube views.

His persistent criticism of Trump’s policies has made him a consistent target of the president’s ire.