Donald Trump Says Nicki Minaj Is “Fantastic” And A “Winner”

Donald Trump called Nicki Minaj “fantastic” and praised the Queens rapper as a “terrific person.”

“Nicki Minaj is fantastic. She’s a terrific person,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “She was so nice, and she understands, you know, what we’re doing with the Trump accounts.”

Trump explained how Nicki Minaj gets the program that helps kids build wealth.

“We’re helping children grow up where they’re 18 years old. They’re going to have a lot of money. They’re gonna be rich. And she got it,” President Trump said.

The president called Minaj a supporter from day one.

“She’s been a supporter from the beginning. And I think Nicki Minaj is a winner. Fantastic.”

Nicki Minaj appeared at Trump’s Treasury Department event just days before the premiere. She declared herself the president’s “number one fan” during the Trump Accounts launch.

“Well, I don’t know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan,” Minaj said at the Treasury event. “And that’s not going to change.”

The rapper said criticism won’t stop her from supporting Trump.

“The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more,” she said.

Nicki Minaj and Trump were photographed holding hands at the Treasury event. House Speaker Mike Johnson called it “pretty surreal” to have the “Super Bass” singer in the Oval Office.

“She told him that herself in the Oval, and she walked out with a big Trump cap on and gold and glittery, and it matched her outfit, it was perfect,” Johnson told Fox News Digital.

The rapper’s political transformation started in November 2025. Minaj first praised Trump for bringing attention to Christians being killed in Nigeria.

“Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously,” Minaj tweeted after Trump’s Truth Social post about protecting Nigerian Christians.

Nicki Minaj later got excited when the White House TikTok used her viral “Beez in the Trap” mashup. “The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on X.

The Trinidad-born rapper revealed she came to America illegally at age five. She announced that her citizenship paperwork is being finalized after the Treasury event.

“Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President,” Nicki Minaj posted on X with a photo of a gold Trump card.

Nicki Minaj pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Trump Accounts program. The accounts give $1,000 to children born between 2025 and 2028 to help them start building wealth.